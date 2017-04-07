Apr 2, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) makes a save on a New York Islanders shot during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

BUFFALO, NY- For the last time this season, the Sabres practiced before leaving for a road trip. Head coach Dan Bylsma put the team through their final home session of the season at Harborcenter Friday before the team left for Florida and the two final games of the season.

The Sabres will play at Florida Saturday and at Tampa Bay Sunday evening. There is a chance Tampa could still be alive for a playoff spot when the game begins at 5 o'clock.

As we've know for awhile the Sabres are once again on the outside looking in at the post season party. After Friday's practice goaltender Robin Lehner shared some of his thoughts and frustrations about the Sabres season.

“I don’t think other teams have taken points away from us, we’ve taken them away from ourselves and that’s what’s frustrating. We were up 3-2 or 2-0 against some of the best teams in the league and we would just find a way to lose that. Its about maturity, it’s about learning how’s the game’s played. It doesn’t come overnight, but that’s not an excuse either. We expected better than what it is right now and we’ve got to fix it. Coming into this league either you performed or you didn’t. If you didn’t perform, you weren’t up here, if you didn’t perform on the ice, you didn’t get out again. When I came into the league in Ottawa, forget it. If I played really, really well and lost the game, I was out. If I wanted to play again, I needed to win and I needed to be outstanding and then I’d get another game. We’ve got to get back to the accountability of performing. It’s not enough to just do certain things, it’s got to be full team things and either you do what you’re supposed to do or you don’t and we should go back to that.”

The Sabres haven't been in the playoffs since 2011. They lost in the first round to the Philadelphia Flyers.

