Kyle Okposo is '100 percent' after health scare last season

BUFFALO, NY - Kyle Okposo was all smiles when walking into the Sabres' media room on the first day of training camp. He's starting his tenth season in the NHL but it could have all come to an end during his health scare towards the end of last season.

The #Sabres report to training camp today. Great to see Kyle Okposo back after everything that happened at the end of last year. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/Qg4z3FpSob — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 14, 2017

"It was a long road and definitely some scary times but I'm just happy to be here and happy I don't have any worries at all, any concerns. I'm looking forward to hopefully being better than I ever have been," Kyle Okposo said on Thursday morning as the team reported for training camp.

Last April, Okposo spent about a week in Buffalo General Hospital's Neuro Surgical ICU and was treated for concussion like symptoms. He said at times he feared his career was over.

"There were times when things weren't going very well that definitely I thought that I might not play again but I'm happy to say that those thoughts are out the window now and I feel confident and I'm 100%," Okposo said.

Okposo started playing again in a summer league in Minnesota and will join the Sabres on the ice for the first time since last season on Friday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV