Kulikov Returns to Practice

Nov 3, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (77) against the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, NY- Defenseman Dimitri Kulikov returned to Sabres practice Monday morning. He hasn't played since late December because of a back injury. Kulikov was unable to speak to the media because he was clipped by a high stick and got a fat lip.

However, he went through the full practice and head coach Dan Bylsma said he's making the road trip with the team. "We’ll see how he responds from that, but it bodes well for seeing him sometime this week." Bylsma said he could play Tuesday against Nashville.

With Kulikov, Josh Gorges and Jake McCabe out of the lineup the Sabres do not have a defenseman who shoots lefthanded. Its an interesting situation. Bylsma said after practice Monday "Kind of an odd situation, one I've never seen having five righties out there and talking with the guys about whether they've played the left or are comfortable on the left not a lot of hands went up."

Zach Bogosian, who scored the overtime game winner in Montreal Saturday night said, "It takes a little while to get used to but it has its pros and cons. Offensive zone its pretty fun but neutral zone it can be a little tricky you know trying to find open guys. Its a lot of fun to be able to play the left side and get more minutes and play that way if that's the way its going to be I'm happy with that."

The Sabres have two games remaining before the All Star game. They're at Nashville Tuesday and at Dallas Thursday. The Sabres have won two in a row in overtime, so they have once again gotten within range of the final playoff spot. Bylsma knows his team hasn't always taken of advantage of similiar situations throughout the season. “Over the past month, we’ve had opportunities to win some big games to catch teams and get back into the mix. With these last two wins and the four points in 32 hours, we get within three, four, five points. With two more games before the break and the possibility of four more points, it’d be huge for us to go on the road here to Nashville and Dallas and get some points, get some wins and put ourselves even closer to that spot where we want to be.”

(© 2017 WGRZ)