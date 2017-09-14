Jack Eichel isn't worried about contract talks

Mar 16, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) skates wiht the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during a NHL hockey game at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

BUFFALO, NY - One of the big topics coming into this season for the Sabres is Jack Eichel's contract situation. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Eichel has yet to sign a long-term contract extension but isn't concerned.

"It's not really something that's too much on my mind. I've kind of let my agents deal with it, told them if we get a deal done before the season we get a deal done. If we don't it's not something I'm worried about," Jack Eichel said as the team reported for training camp on Thursday.

Around the league, other teams have locked up their young stars including the Oilers with Connor McDavid. He signed an eight-year, $100 million dollar contract extension over the summer.

Head coach Phil Housley doesn't seem too worried with Eichel's lack of an extension either.

"I'm not concerned at all. I think Jack is a very mature individual, you can see it in the press conferences. I really like his state of mind and where it's at. That's Jason's (Botterill) job and it's Jack's agent's job so we want Jack to be comfortable just coming to the rink playing the game," Phil Houlsey told Two on Your Side's Heather Prusak.

The Sabres first on-ice practice of training camp is set for Friday, September 15th at HARBORCENTER.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV