NEW YORK (AP) - Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Thomas Greiss made 28 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Friday night.
John Tavares had a power-play goal for New York, and Andrew Ladd, Anthony Beauvillier and Calvin de Haan also scored. Defenseman Travis Hamonic had two assists as the Islanders snapped a three-game home losing streak.
Greiss was in line for a shutout before Zemgus Girgensons scored with 1:03 left, and the goaltender improved to 6-2 in his last eight games.
Islanders Beat Sabres 5-1
WGRZ 9:57 PM. EST December 23, 2016
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
CARL PALADINO INSULTS PRES. OBAMA, FIRST LADY
-
ABANDONED DOG FOUND FREEZING IN SNOW
-
SECONDARY MARKET HAS $3 & $6 BILLS TICKETS
-
SPCA Running Out Of Funds For Rescued Horses
-
Investigative Post Outrages & Insights: Enough Already
-
Abandoned dog found in snow
-
Seneca Nation Opens New One Stop Gas Station
-
CANADA'S LCBO COULD HAVE ROLE IN LEGAL POT
-
PATRICK KANE'S HAMBURG HOME LISTED FOR SALE
-
Flags At Half Staff To Honor James Keane
More Stories
-
NY lawmakers won't move on ridesharing in 2016Dec 23, 2016, 11:47 p.m.
-
Paladino's comments draw backlashDec 23, 2016, 11:29 a.m.
-
Heaney: Paladino should go away in 2017Dec 23, 2016, 7:01 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs