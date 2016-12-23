WGRZ
Islanders Beat Sabres 5-1

WGRZ 9:57 PM. EST December 23, 2016


NEW YORK (AP) - Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Thomas Greiss made 28 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Friday night.

John Tavares had a power-play goal for New York, and Andrew Ladd, Anthony Beauvillier and Calvin de Haan also scored. Defenseman Travis Hamonic had two assists as the Islanders snapped a three-game home losing streak.

Greiss was in line for a shutout before Zemgus Girgensons scored with 1:03 left, and the goaltender improved to 6-2 in his last eight games.


