Islanders Beat Sabres 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) - Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Thomas Greiss made 28 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Friday night.



John Tavares had a power-play goal for New York, and Andrew Ladd, Anthony Beauvillier and Calvin de Haan also scored. Defenseman Travis Hamonic had two assists as the Islanders snapped a three-game home losing streak.



Greiss was in line for a shutout before Zemgus Girgensons scored with 1:03 left, and the goaltender improved to 6-2 in his last eight games.