Future of the Sabres: Takeaways from Terry Pegula's presser

BUFFALO, NY-- Sabres owner Terry Pegula now has the task of hiring the third general manager and fifth head coach since he bought the team back in February of 2011.

After the Sabres failed to make the playoffs for a sixth straight season, Pegula fired head coach Dan Bylsma and general manager TIm Murray.

The Sabres finished this season 33-37-12 and haven't made the postseason since the 2010-2011 season during which Pegula bought the team.

On Friday, Pegula addressed the media just one day after the firing of Murray and Bylsma. Here are some of the key takeaways from his press conference:

WATCH: Buzz words: Structure, discipline, communication and character:

WATCH: Not enough structure with Tim Murray and Dan Bylsma:

WATCH: Experience is key with new GM:

WATCH: Denies Jack Eichel's involvement in firing Dan Bylsma:

