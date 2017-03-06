Frustrated Sabres Face Uphill Climb

Mar 5, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Buffalo Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma (middle) reacts on the bench against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at the PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

BUFFALO, NY- For the Buffalo Sabres, getting rid of Sunday's 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh is tough. They have no choice but to move on and start getting ready for Tuesday's home game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The players gathered at KeyBank Arena and expressed frustration over losing the game, and how it, and other losses, have impacted their position in the standings. They are rapidly running out of chances to pick up points and have let too many slip away. As of Monday morning, they are 5 points out of the final playoff spot.

Head coach Dan Bylsma put it this way. "Hopefully we've had enough pain and anguish to learn how to win these games."

Forward Evander Kane said about the loss to the defending Stanley Cup champions, "Yeah, we stopped trying to score goals. The way you score goals is you stay aggressive, your mind set stays aggressive and offensive and that leads to less time in your D zone."

Defenseman Jake McCabe knows what could have been if only the Sabres had taken care of business, not just in the Pittsburgh game but a number of others. "That's what's frustrating. If we could string some more together and we very well should have then we'd be right there and that's what the really frustrating part is."

Veteran defenseman Josh Gorges said the Sabres need to finish games. "We can't allow teams to breathe. When you get in that position you got to step on their throats.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolained said its a tough loss to get rid of. "Its really tough, we have a lot of young guys and we need to learn. I guess we haven't learned because its happened so many times already."

The schedule only gets tougher for the Sabres. They're home against the Flyers Tuesday night, one of the teams they are battling with for that final playoff spot. Then Friday and Saturday they have a home and home with Columbus, the second place team in the Metropolitan division. After Saturday's home against the Blue Jackets the Sabres head west for 3 games against San Jose, the Kings and the Ducks.

Face off Tuesday against the Flyers is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

