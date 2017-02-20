Feb. turnaround has Sabres knocking on playoff door

Feb 19, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Evander Kane (9) celebrates with his teammates after scoring on the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

Heading into the 2015-16 NHL season, Don Cherry said he thought the Buffalo Sabres would be the most improved team in the league and “knocking on the playoff door.’’

“And of course I’m never wrong,’’ the Hockey Night in Canada icon and beloved Rochester Americans Hall of Famer said with tongue planted so firmly in cheek it could’ve passed for a wad of chewing tobacco.

Grapes wasn’t that far off in his prediction.

The Sabres did achieve an impressive 27-point improvement but by finishing 15 points out of a wild-card spot, the knock on the door was more like a feint tap and the team missed the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

But is the drought about to end?

For the first four months of this season, the Sabres were like watching a one-legged man in a butt kicking contest. Fall down, get up, fall down, get up. February figured to be the final straw, what with 11 games scheduled in an 18-day stretch.

But then Jack Eichel, his eyes rolling to the ceiling, got everybody riled up when noting “it’s interesting how that works’’ when boos turned to cheers after the Sabres rallied for a 5-4 overtime win against San Jose.

Then goalie Robin Lehner, the Swedish Mount Vesuvius, questioned his teammates’ commitment following a 4-2 loss to Vancouver. His teammates responded by allowing opponents to keep peppering him with 40 shots a game, only he began stopping them at a .940 clip.

Now Frantic February has turned into Fabulous February with Buffalo in the thick of a wild-card race tighter than a Tim Horton’s drive thru lane off the QEW.

Yes, the Sabres, who were riding a three-game win streak, were dominated Sunday by Chicago, one of the NHL’s elite, 5-1 at home in a game that included the obligatory highlight reel goal by Patrick Kane that sent his South Buffalo family and friends home happy.

But with an overall record of 26-24-10, good for 62 points, Buffalo finds itself just three points out of a playoff spot headed into a much-deserved week off. And the fact the Sabres (and five others) are chasing rival Toronto (65 points) for that last spot just makes the next seven weeks of hockey all the more interesting.

With Buffalo stuck in a win-won, lose-one mode, February was going to determine if general manager Tim Murray would be a buyer or seller at the March 1 trade deadline.

But after going 6-4-1, including 4-2 in its last six games, and after chiseling out a winning record against teams that are presently playoff worthy, don’t we have our answer?

Murray, who once looked like one of those frazzled guys on the floor the New York Stock Exchange dealing in pork bellies, has done his heavy lifting.

Just like the Buffalo Bills who so desperately need to build a winning culture, so do these Sabres. This core group deserves to ride this out together, to see if it can sustain that winning taste Murray talks about as being "part of the process.''

With a team-best 21 goals, 20 of them at even strength, and seven goals in his last seven games, Evander Kane’s trade value has never been higher. And no doubt Murray’s phone will ring. But do you really want to move him? Are you trying to win or not?

With 40 wins and 95 points being playoff benchmarks, the Sabres still have a lot of work to do and maybe it's too big a mountain to climb. They may need to finish something like 15-4-3 to pull this off. But “challenging’’ would become “impossible’’ without Kane and it would send a bad message to a loyal and starving fan base.

A fan base already having to process how Toronto’s rebuild is going better than Buffalo’s thanks to striking gold on three consecutive first-round draft picks.

William Nylander, 20, Mitch Marner, 19, and Auston Matthews, 19, are among the Maples Leafs top five scorers with Matthews, last June’s No. 1 overall pick, living up to every expectation with 28 goals and 49 points so far.

The average age of the Maple Leafs’ Top 10 scorers is 23.9; for Buffalo, it is 26.6.

“I think comparing them to Toronto is kind of tough, because I can tell you, I’ve never seen anything like this in all the years I’ve been at it, where all the rookies are carrying the club,’’ Cherry, 83, said.

“Buffalo, they’ve got Jack Eichel and one of my favorite players is (Ryan) O’Reilly, I watched him play in the GTHL (Greater Toronto Hockey League) and thought the world of him then. I think the crowd is accepting the younger players and the rebuild in Buffalo. They’re winning some big games now and you don’t go into Buffalo anymore and push them around.

“Listen, the only way you’re going to go in the National Hockey League is bite the bullet and build through younger players and that’s what Buffalo is doing.’’

The Sabres and Maple Leafs play twice more. One is knocking on the playoff door, the other trying to keep the door shut.

