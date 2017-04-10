Eichel frustrated with Sabres' season, lack of winning culture

BUFFALO, NY -- Jack Eichel has made it clear he hates losing. So after another disappointing season and missing the playoffs by 17 points, Eichel voiced his frustration and started the blame with himself.

"My job is to go out on the ice every night and perform and obviously I didn't do a good enough job of that. That's the only thing I really look at it. It's more of self reflection than anything," Eichel said Monday during locker cleanout.

Eichel's season had its share of ups and downs given he missed the first 21 games with a high-ankle sprain. Still, he ended the year with 24 goals and 57 points in 61 games.

"I go through an injury like that and then we took ourselves out of playoff contention right after the bye week and there’s your season," Eichel said.

While Eichel hates losing and lets it show, he called for more guys in the locker room to share those feelings.

"That's what a winning culture is, not being satisfied with yourself, not being satisfied with the fact that you're losing," Eichel said.

"I'm here to win. I think guys want to win, but there's a difference between saying you want to win and actually wanting to win and putting the work in and dedicating your life to it."

