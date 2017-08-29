Biron to join Buffalo Sabres broadcast team

Martin Biron (Photo: Provided by Pegula Sports and Entertainment)

BUFFALO, NY-- Former Buffalo Sabres' goaltender Marty Biron will be joining the Sabres' broadcast team.

Biron will join Brian Duff during pregame, intermission and postgame portions of the broadcast.

“Marty makes what I consider one of the NHL’s best broadcasts even better,” Mark Preisler, EVP of Media & Content, PSE said in a statement. “He has remained rooted in Buffalo since his playing days, while growing into an accomplished broadcaster with TSN and the NHL Network, and has been a huge part of the Academy of Hockey’s success. Marty is passionate about the game of hockey and will educate our fans with an inside look.”

Biron will also provide in-game analysis and contribute to Sabres.com. He will continue his work with the Academy of Hockey's goaltending program.

“I grew up in the Sabres organization and Buffalo has always had a big place in my heart,” Biron said. “Western New York has been my home since I was 20 years old, and my family and I are thrilled to begin this opportunity with the Sabres. I look forward to continuing to connect with the fans who supported me throughout my playing career.”

Biron first came to the Sabres as a first round draft pick in 1995. He played nine seasons with the Sabres. Earlier this year, Biron became a U.S. citizen.



A naturalization ceremony was held in Buffalo. (Photo: WGRZ)





