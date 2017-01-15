Bills safety Aaron Williams leaning toward returning to play

Sep 13, 2015; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Aaron Williams (23) celebrates his fourth quarter interception against the Indianapolis Colts at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The father of Buffalo Bills starting safety Aaron Williams tells The Associated Press his son is leaning toward resuming his career after sustaining his second season-ending neck injury in consecutive years.

Anthony Williams told The AP by phone on Sunday his son will announce his decision soon and intends slowly ease his way back to playing football.

Williams was more definitive in a note posted on his Twitter account. He wrote Aaron is "coming back to be part of the team," and excited over the Bills hiring new coach Sean McDermott.

Aaron Williams' future has been in question since October, when he was sidelined by a blindside hit to the head by Miami receiver Jarvis Landry.

Williams' 2015 season was cut short after being hurt making a diving headfirst tackle. He had neck surgery during which doctors shaved two disks to alleviate nerve damage.

