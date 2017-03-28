Close Fans Celebrate Raiders Coming to Vegas Fans gathered around the Welcome to Las Vegas sign to celebrate the Raiders moving to the city WGRZ 4:35 PM. EDT March 28, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Guardrails Safety Lewiston Flyers Man Speaks Out Trump's address: Health care Deal Guy: Ultimate $15 Car Charge Hack Razors For Rocky NYS Budget Proposes Tax On Vaping Liquid Bills Stadium Thief caught on camera stealing dog from porch High Needs Students Train Station Location Debate More Stories Is Uber coming to N.Y.? A deal nears Mar 28, 2017, 4:40 p.m. Cuomo casts doubt on NY budget Mar 28, 2017, 12:47 p.m. WNY contractor sent to state prison Mar 28, 2017, 10:16 a.m.