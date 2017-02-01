Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know Wednesday

(Photo: Animal Planet/Puppy Bowl)

HOUSTON -- All Super Bowl week we’re tracking the daily “5 things to know” from headlines to events and happenings.

#1 – PATRIOTS AND FALCONS TALK TO THE MEDIA

The Atlanta Falcons coaches and players will speak to the media at Memorial City Mall’s ice arena this morning. This afternoon the New England Patriots will do the same at the JW Marriott Galleria. The media sessions are not open to the public, but keep your eyes open for athlete sightings if you're in the area!

#2 – NFL EXPERIENCE RE-OPENS TO PUBLIC

The interactive fan event inside the George R. Brown is open again to the public today from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. It was closed yesterday for private media events. Tap here for more.

#3 – PUPPY BOWL PREVIEW/EXPERIENCE

Animal Planet is at it again this year with the cuteness that is the Puppy Bowl. Their big game is this Sunday afternoon before the Super Bowl, but they are offering a preview and experience for fans to get an overdose of cuteness at Super Bowl Live. The Puppy Bowl area is located in Root Square by Discovery Green at the corner of La Branch and Clay. It runs Wednesday through Sunday.

“Animal Planet’s PUPPY BOWL EXPERIENCE takes it to the house with a daily dose of cuteness at a live replica of the pop culture sensation, PUPPY BOWL, featuring dozens of adorable and adoptable puppies. Local rescue line barkers and wide retrievers hit the field for a playful game of terrier touchdowns, puppy penalties and furry fumbles in the cutest show on turf!”

This year's halftime will feature "Kitty Gaga." Ha!

#4 – NFL GALA “Luminaries of the Game” at Marriott Marquis Houston

Sports stars and members of the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame gather at 7 p.m. for this fundraiser event. They expect to raise $1,000,000 that will be matched by another $1,000,000 by the NFL Foundation. Proceeds will go to Houston-area non profits. Tap here for more info.

#5 – SUPER BOWL LIVE CONCERTS

The free concerts get underway inside Super Bowl Live at 4 p.m. Performers include Feel Rich Fitness Concert, Buxton, Hayes Carll and the headliner, Oscar-winner Ryan Bingham, starts at 9:15 p.m. Tap here for the full concert schedule.

