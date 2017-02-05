LIVE BLOG: Latest on Super Bowl LI in Houston

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON – The latest on Super Bowl LI events, concerts, celeb sightings and parties in Houston. We’ll keep this live blog updated with the latest through Super Bowl Sunday!

LIVE BLOG: (Refresh the page for the latest!)

4:44 p.m. Sunday - The Players Tailgate wraps up at Mike Calvert Toyota near NRG Stadium. Current and former NFL players, fans and celebrity chef Guy Fieri were among the attendees who enjoyed gourmet food, drinks, music and a silent auction ahead of Super Bowl LI.

4:20 p.m. Sunday - The roof of NRG Stadium will be closed for the Super Bowl game, according to an NFL official.

The roof will be closed for the #SB51 game — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) February 5, 2017

3:39 p.m. Sunday - Vice President Pence stopped at Pappa's for some Texas BBQ before the big game on Sunday.

Anyone who knows the Pence family knows we can't pass up good BBQ. Had to stop by Pappa's in Houston on the way to Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/P0tjYp4A7V — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 5, 2017

2:57 p.m. Sunday - A look at the inside ofNRG stadium less than 3 hours away from kickoff!

2:53 p.m. Sunday - James Corden's sisters were spotted having a little fun with some cowboys outside NRG Stadium.

Found @JKCorden's sisters outside NRG having a little fun with a pair of bronze cowboys. #KHOU #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/o4PlLnS1Ji — Jaime E. Galvan (@jgalvanpress) February 5, 2017

2:08 p.m. Sunday - The Willowridge High School marching band performs at NRG Stadium!

1:50 p.m. Sunday - The Atlanta Falcons arrive at NRG Stadium.

1:18 p.m. Sunday - The gates have officially opened at NRG Stadium.

1:06 p.m. Sunday - The NFL Players Tailgate is in full swing!

12:58 p.m. Sunday- Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Houston for the game.

En route to Houston for Super Bowl LI. Our traveling group includes a serviceman who supports the @AtlantaFalcons & one for the @Patriots. pic.twitter.com/yolh60jvSV — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 5, 2017

12:15 p.m. Sunday- Chef Guy Fieri is spotted at the NFL Players Tailgate which is just getting started.

The NFL Players Tailgate at #SB51 is just getting underway! pic.twitter.com/4kvTfuW5Am — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 5, 2017

12:03 p.m. Sunday- Falcons fans are ready for today's game. They are counting down the hours before kickoff!

I smell rivalry in the air ahead of @HouSuperBowl kickoff & #Falcons fans are making their voices heard! Counting down the hours 👏🏼🏈#khou11 pic.twitter.com/RfJzhXYR5l — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredesKHOU) February 5, 2017

9:52 a.m. Sunday- Tickets are still available for the game, but they aren't cheap!

9 a.m. Sunday- Pope Francis shares a special message ahead of Super Bowl LI.

On this special day, we bring you a very special message from Pope Francis (@Pontifex). #SB51 pic.twitter.com/LtNlcpCnYy — Houston Super Bowl (@HouSuperBowl) February 5, 2017

7:30 a.m. Sunday- It's GAME DAY! Thousands of fans are expected to fill the stands of NRG Stadium as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. Take a look at the stadium before today's game...

3:30 a.m. Sunday - Celebrities from NFL players to actors, musicians and models were out in Sugar Land on Saturday night for Maxim's Super Bowl party at the Smart Financial Centre. The event featured performances by rapper and native Houstonian Travis Scott, DJ Khaled and DNCE. Several Houston Texans were spotted at the party as well!

Check out photos from the Maxim party here.

1:27 a.m. Sunday - The Rolling Stone party at the Museum of Fine Arts was the hottest ticket in town this Super Bowl weekend. DJ Cassidy and Nas had the celebrity-filled crowd rockin’ the dance floor.

Check out our photos!

Several celebrities and athletes turned out for the Texas-themed The Big Game Big Give party in the Memorial area Saturday night to help raise money for Lemonade Day.





Click here for the photos!

11:11 p.m. Saturday - Celebrity chefs, athletes and The Band Perry entertained a full house tonight at the Taste of the NFL event. See the photos here!





10:58 pm. Saturday -- we just updated our main celebrity photo slideshow with the latest sightings in Houston! Take a look

10:45 p.m. Saturday -- The Rolling Stone party at the Museum of Fine Arts welcomed celebrities and NFL stars like Diplo, Big Sean, Adrian Grenier, Alyssa Milano, Andrew Sendejo, Eddie Lacy and more.

10:35 p.m. Saturday -- Fans packed the exclusive, invitation-only Taylor Swift concert at Club Nomadic and KHOU 11 reporter Tim Wetzel was there.

10:31 p.m. Saturday -- John Legend and Chrissy Teigen spotted on Club Nomadic red carpet

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen spotted on Club Nomadic red carpet. pic.twitter.com/nGs1mPsORH — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) February 5, 2017

10:27 p.m. Saturday -- From reporter Tim Wetzel at Club Nomadic: "Just interviewed Tim Tebow on red carpet at Club Nomadic. Says he's excited to see Taylor Swift tonight."

Just interviewed Tim Tebow on red carpet at Club Nomadic. Says he's excited to see Taylor Swift tonight. pic.twitter.com/AUqnHZ64il — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) February 5, 2017

10:01 p.m. Saturday -- Warren Sapp at the @RollingStone #SuperBowl party

9:51 p.m. Saturday -- Viking and former Rice star Andrew Sendejo (@Asendejo) killing the pose game on @RollingStone #SuperBowl red carpet

9:30 pm. Saturday -- From Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner: "Getting ready to introduce @ZZTop at #SBLive in @DiscoveryGreen."

ZZ Top taking stage now at Super Bowl Live main stage after an introduction by our very own Mayor Turner #khou11 #SB51 #SuperBowlLIVE pic.twitter.com/81loXybnaU — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredesKHOU) February 5, 2017

9:29 p.m. Saturday -- Alyssa Milano joins @RollingStone #SuperBowl red carpet

9:27 p.m. Saturday -- Entourage star Adrian Grenier on @RollingStone #SuperBowl red carpet

9:25 p.m. Saturday -- Celebrities walked the red carpet at Club Nomadic Saturday evening ahead of the Taylor Swift concert.

KHOU 11 reporter Tim Wetzel was live on Facebook from the red carpet.

8:38 p.m. Saturday -- Fans lined up at Club Nomadic for Taylor Swift! Doors open at 9pm. It's an "invite only, no tickets, private event". Here's video from reporter Tim Wetzel.

8:22 p.m. Saturday -- No estimates as far as crowd size at the packed Super Bowl Live tonight. It's at capacity, however. Officials say Friday they had about 130,000 people and Thursday there were about 125,000.

8:06 p.m. Saturday -- We're at the Big Game Big Give charity party in the Memorial area. Here are just a few of the celebs we've spotted so far... Actors Josh Brolin, David Schwimmer and actor/comedian Rob Riggle! Check back for more later!! Photos: Big stars at Big Game Big Give party in Memorial

8:02 p.m. Saturday -- BREAKING: Atlanta's Matt Ryan beats out New England's Tom Brady for Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award. Tap here for more details.

7:41 pm. Saturday -- More celeb pics coming in!

Photos: Celebrities and athletes on the NFL Honors red carpet -> on.khou.com/2kAWWwN

Photos: Fanatics Super Bowl Party draws rappers, sports stars, celebrities-> on.khou.com/2kFlxA2

7:30 p.m. Saturday- ZZ Top, Gary Clark Jr. and The Suffers with special guest Bun B provided the entertainment on Saturday Night. The crowd reached capacity early in the evening resulting in many fans getting turned away at the gates.

7:20 p.m. -- Tickets for NFL Experience sold out about an hour ago! If you want tix for tomorrow, they're still available online #khou11 #sb51

BREAKING: LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis among seven-man Hall of Fame class. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 5, 2017

7:19 p.m. Saturday -- BREAKING: LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis among seven-man Hall of Fame class.

6:40 p.m. Saturday -- Super Bowl LIVE in downtown Houston has reached capacity, officials said. It will be closed for the remainder of the evening and will reopen Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Super Bowl LIVE has reached capacity and will not reopen for the remainder of the evening. #SBLIVE is open tomorrow, Feb. 5, from 10a-3p. — Houston Super Bowl (@HouSuperBowl) February 5, 2017

6:19 p.m. Saturday -- Just a brief snippet of @TheSuffers. Started their free show just moments ago #khou11 #SuperBowlLIVE

6:10 p.m. Saturday -- Former @Katyfootball QB @andydalton14 played a lot at Rhodes Stadium. Today...he brought some NFL friends, UFC's @sagenorthcutt, too #SB51

6:04 p.m. Saturday -- By the way, we are now less than 24 hours from kickoff at Super Bowl LI!

As the world turns. A little while ago, the countdown clock hit exactly ONE DAY from Super Bowl 51. #khou #HouNews #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/5mhkSzPya6 — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 4, 2017

5:52 p.m. Saturday -- Houston's Hobby airport is packed with private planes of the rich & famous, in town to see #SuperBowl

Houston's Hobby airport is packed with private planes of the rich & famous, in town to see #SuperBowl. #khou11 https://t.co/KWD0LQ6umE pic.twitter.com/04dG96Peb6 — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 4, 2017

5:35 p.m. Saturday -- BIG UPDATE: We've just been informed that the NFL Experience is SOLD OUT for Saturday. Super Bowl Live is still open to the public for free, big crowds waiting to go through security. Current NFL Experience ticket holders will be allowed in.

5:32 p.m. Saturday -- Annunciation Catholic Church was just donated TWO tix to #SuperBowl! LIVE auction happening downtown at 8:30. Starting bid, $6k. GO!

AH! Annunciation Catholic Church was just donated TWO tix to #SuperBowl! LIVE auction happening downtown at 8:30. Starting bid, $6k. GO! — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 4, 2017

5:27 p.m. Saturday -- Cool video tweeted by reporter Chris Pollone earlier- "Just had some very fast visitors at NRG Stadium. @AFThunderbirds practicing the flyover for #SB51"

5:22 p.m. Saturday -- Take a listen: Fountains flowing again at Tranquility Park in @DowntownHouston for the Super Bowl crowds

Take a listen: Fountains flowing again at Tranquility Park in @DowntownHouston #khou11 pic.twitter.com/IuwXH51dPO — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) February 4, 2017

5:10 p.m. Saturday -- "We're going to win Sunday. I guarantee it." Broadway Joe Namath is in downtown Houston at the Wortham Theatre for NFL Honors.

"We're going to win Sunday. I guarantee it." Broadway Joe Namath is in downtown Houston at the Wortham Theatre for NFL Honors. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/H7Sn0xxyYX — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 4, 2017

5:06 p.m. Saturday -- #Texans owner Bob McNair calls Houston hosting #SB51 "bittersweet" ... #Texans owner Bob McNair: "I think we're very close. All it takes is a play here and a play there, we had two balls dropped in the end zone"

#Texans owner Bob McNair: "I think we're very close. All it takes is a play here and a play there, we had two balls dropped in the end zone" pic.twitter.com/GbkKCLyvIi — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 4, 2017

4:59 p.m. Saturday -- Update on NFL Experience tickets for today: NFL Experience tickets for today for sale in limited quantities at the box office ONLY for 6PM/7PM/8PM slots. Sale starts at 6PM.

NFL Experience tickets for today for sale in limited quantities at the box office ONLY for 6PM/7PM/8PM slots. Sale starts at 6PM. — Houston Super Bowl (@HouSuperBowl) February 4, 2017

4:58 p.m. Saturday -- On the red carpet at the Wortham Theatre, Houston Oilers great...Elvin Bethea at the NFL Honors event.

On the red carpet at the Wortham Theatre, Houston Oilers great...Elvin Bethea at the NFL Honors event. #khou #HouNews #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/TvYJgWiXHP — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 4, 2017

4:48 p.m. Saturday -- It would appear a snake joined in on the Trump protest that marched to Super Bowl Live, tweets Keri Blakinger from the Houston Chronicle.

A snake has showed up to this protest. pic.twitter.com/LNwTjHKw37 — Keri Blakinger (@keribla) February 4, 2017

4:47 p.m. Saturday -- Staff at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Memorial City and in Katy posted adorable photos of newborns to their Facebook and Twitter pages today. The babies were feeling the football spirit and are ready for tomorrow's big game!

These #twins born at our Katy hospital are ready for tomorrow's big game! #HouSuperBowl 🏈 pic.twitter.com/1rmUkF29s5 — Memorial Hermann (@memorialhermann) February 4, 2017

4:36 pm. Saturday -- The "Resist Trump" protesters are now leaving the Super Bowl Live area after gathering for about an hour.

Trump protestors now walking away from Super Bowl Live/NFL Experience after gathering outside crowded festivities for a brief while #khou11 pic.twitter.com/eRYnpqT5L2 — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredesKHOU) February 4, 2017

4:30 pm. Saturday -- The longest line for Super Bowl Live appears to be on the north side of the George R. Brown next to Biggio's Sports Bar. Be prepared to pack your patience for the wait to get in as the security lines are long!

4:21 p.m. Saturday -- Our live video stream from the NFL Honors red carpet is online now. Watch LIVE here.

4:19 pm. Saturday -- Warning! Heading down to Super Bowl Live? Be prepared for a long wait at the security lines.

A long, LONG line of people trying to get into Discovery Green to enjoy Super Bowl Live in Houston. #khou #HouNews https://t.co/KWD0LQ6umE pic.twitter.com/UGPNNFfqPT — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 4, 2017

CRAZY long lines to get into #SB51 festivities at @DiscoveryGreen & @GRBCC ! If you're headed this way tonight - pack your patience #khou11 pic.twitter.com/6z4ux5oVDI — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredesKHOU) February 4, 2017

4:04 p.m. Saturday -- An airplane is flying this banner above Super Bowl Live as "Resist Trump, Resist Hate" protesters march not far away.

3:58 p.m. Saturday -- A funny tweet from our sports reporter Daniel Gotera.. what do YOU think the shirt means?

I just saw a "Houston, you have a problem" Falcons shirt. That doesn't even make any sense. Smh. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 4, 2017

3:45 pm. Saturday - Air 11 is over the "Resist Trump" protest as it makes its way to the Super Bowl Live area. Super Bowl Live is having its biggest day yet with thousands gathered for the festivities the day before the big game at NRG Stadium.

3:25 p.m. Saturday - A "Resist Trump" travel ban protest started at Houston's City Hall. About 200 people are making their way to Super Bowl Live right now. Raw video from our reporter on the street.

3:06 p.m. Saturday -- Thousands pouring into #SuperBowlLIVE for this big Saturday. @TheSuffers @GaryClarkJr and @ZZTop to headline main stage

3 p.m. Saturday- Pro athletes and celebrities gathered at Rhodes Stadium on February 4, 2016 to play in the 16th Annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge. Some of the big names included Andy Dalton, Michael Bennett and Doug Flutie.

8 a.m. Saturday- The Super Bowl Breakfast was held at the Marriott Marquis on Saturday, February 4. The 2017 Bart Starr Award was presented to Matthew Slater, New England Patriots, for character, integrity and leadership on and off the field. Due to a schedule conflict, Matthew’s father, retired NFL OT Jackie Slater, accepted the award for his son. James Brown (CBS) emceed along with Tony Dungy, Bob McNair, Roger Staubach and others.

7:56 a.m. Saturday- KHOU 11 News Saturday morning is LIVE from the NFL Experience. Take an inside look...

7:00 a.m. Saturday- As of Saturday morning, the Houston Super Bowl Committee says more than 500,000 people have visited Super Bowl LIVE in Discovery Green.

5:49 a.m. Saturday- Super Bowl volunteers to give insight on how things are going so far in the KHOU 11 News Saturday Morning Show!

On #KHOU11 Saturday morning: #SuperBowl volunteers give us insight into how things are going so far! See you from 7-8:30 am pic.twitter.com/LPtCJABNob — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 4, 2017

2:27 a.m. Saturday- From actors to athletes, the stars came out for ESPN The Party Friday night in a warehouse off Washington. Fergie performed along with DJ Khaled. She was fashionably late which explains why I'm posting this in the wee hours of the morning. Hope you enjoy the photos!





Mobile users: Click here for the photos!

12:31 a.m. Saturday- John Legend was at the Bruno Mars concert tonight at Club Nomadic and said he couldn't wait for the show!

