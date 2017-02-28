Sherman disputes account of exchange with reporter -- that was recorded

Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks leaves the field after defeating the Detroit Lions 26-6 in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on January 7, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Ferrey, 2017 Getty Images)

SEATTLE – After threatening to ruin the career of a Seattle sports reporter last season – an exchange that multiple news outlets, including KING 5, recorded on audio -- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is now disputing reports of what he said.

In an ESPN interview, reporter Cari Champion asked Sherman if he regretted telling 710 ESPN Seattle’s Jim Moore “I’ll ruin your career.” Sherman said no.

See his answer at :55 into this video

“No, because nobody ever knew what I said. Once again, 'sources say.' Who was there? Did anybody see it? Who was there? Who said it?" said Sherman.

When Champion asked if the account was incorrect, Sherman responded “Nobody knows. Nobody knows what was correct. All you hear is 'he say she say.'

"It was incorrect how they portrayed it," Sherman went on. “It gets to the point where nobody needs the truth anymore. Nobody cares to know what the truth is. You can just fabricate a story and go with it. Then I’ve got to defend a fabricated story."

For those needing a refresher, Sherman was taking part in his weekly press availability following Seattle’s 24-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in December. During that game, Sherman got upset on the sideline after a failed pass to Jimmy Graham from the 1-yard line.

Moore questioned Sherman about the outburst a couple of times during the press conference. Then, as Sherman left the podium, he walked by Moore and the two had this exchange.

Sherman: “You don’t want to go there. You know that. I’ll ruin your career.”

Moore: “You’ll ruin my career?"



Sherman: "Yeah, Yes."



Moore: "How are you going to do that?”

Sherman: “I’ll make sure you don’t get your media pass anymore.”

Moore: “Oh, is that right?”

Sherman: “Yes. Yes it is.”

Sherman tweeted this later that day.

I appreciate the role the media plays and they have a tough job. I let it get personal today and I regret that. Next one should be fun — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 21, 2016

But Sherman did not attend the weekly press conference the rest of the season and announced the only member of the media he would speak to is ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Due to NFL Internet video restrictions, KING 5 is unable to post the exchange on our website. But there were many reporters in the room that day, all with their recording devices going, and they all gave the same account of the exchange.

