Seahawks, Raiders reach deal on Lynch trade: Reports

The Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders have reached a deal on a trade that will send running back Marshawn Lynch to the Bay Area, according to reports from ESPN and NFL.com.
The Raiders and Lynch have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract.
A trade, which could happen by the end of the day Wednesday, is dependent on Lynch passing a physical.
The Seahawks would reportedly get some late round draft picks in 2018.
