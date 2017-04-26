WGRZ
Seahawks, Raiders reach deal on Lynch trade: Reports

Travis Pittman , KING 8:57 AM. EDT April 26, 2017

The Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders have reached a deal on a trade that will send running back Marshawn Lynch to the Bay Area, according to reports from ESPN and NFL.com.

The Raiders and Lynch have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract.

A trade, which could happen by the end of the day Wednesday, is dependent on Lynch passing a physical.

The Seahawks would reportedly get some late round draft picks in 2018.

