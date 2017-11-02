Texans QB Deshaun Watson out for season with torn ACL

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans look to have taken a devastating hit that could derail their season.

Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on a non-contact injury at practice Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network.

The No. 12 overall pick in the NFL draft out of Clemson, Watson took over for Tom Savage midway through the Texans' season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and hasn't looked back. He is tied for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns (19) with the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, while Houston leads the NFL in scoring with 30.7 points per game.

The Texans are signing quaterback Matt McGloin, according to reports. Savage is expected to resume his role as starter.

Houston already lost three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt to a tibial plateau fracture earlier this year.

The Texans host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

