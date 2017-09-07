NFL season kicks off with Patriots-Chiefs tonight

Foxborough, MA — The 2017 NFL regular season is officially here.

Western New Yorkers will have to wait a few more days to watch the Bills' season-opener against the Jets, but if you're getting anxious for your football fix (or you just want to root for your fantasy team), Thursday is just for you.

Game one of the NFL regular season will feature the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NBC Sports will have live coverage from Gillette Stadium beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET and fans can catch all the action in spectacular high-definition via desktop at NBCSports.com or accessing the NBC Sports app on a tablet or connected television devices. Kick off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

For the live stream, click here.

