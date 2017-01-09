Jaguars hire Doug Marrone as permanent head coach, Coughlin returns to team

Sep 13, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars assistant head coach Doug Marrone in the fourth quarter of their game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Field. The Carolina Panthers won 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Phil Sears, Phil Sears)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have named Doug Marrone as the team's new head coach, First Coast News has learned.

The decision comes after an extensive head coaching search that included names like Tom Coughlin, Mike Smith, Harold Goodwin, Kyle Shanahan and Josh McDaniels.

Coughlin will also re-join the Jaguars organization as vice-president of football operations, First Coast News has learned. The team's general manager, Dave Caldwell, received a two year contract extension.

The Jaguars fired former head coach Gus Bradley following a 21-20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 15. Marrone posted a 1-1 record in his two-game run as interim head coach.

Marrone was at the helm when the Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans for the team's first win at EverBank Field in over a year. The Jaguars never trailed in the 38-17 win over the AFC South division rivals.

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR ALL THE LATEST JAGUARS NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS

In Week 17, the Jaguars lost on the road to the Indianapolis Colts. The 24-20 loss featured a 17-point lead for the Jaguars, but also saw the defense surrender the wide margin in the second half.

Marrone implemented changes to practice during his two-week term in the interim role. He implemented practices at EverBank Field, which took the team away from their typical facility neighboring the stadium.

Marrone is an experienced head coach at both the NFL and college levels. He has a 16-18 record in the NFL and coached the Buffalo Bills to a 9-7 record in 2014, which is still the franchise's best finish in over a decade.

The Syracuse alum started his NFL career as a player. He served as an offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins (1987) and New Orleans Saints (1989) in his short playing career after being named a three-year letterman in college. He also played for the London Monarchs of NFL Europe (1991-1992)

Following his retirement as a player, Marrone coached tight ends and offensive linemen for several small schools from 1992-1994, before joining the Georgia Tech staff in 1996. Marrone started as the Yellow Jackets' tight end coach but moved to the offensive line after one season. He would then coach offensive linemen at Georgia (2000) and Tennessee (2001).

JAGUARS INSIDER | The case for keeping Doug Marrone as Jaguars head coach

Marrone joined the NFL's coaching ranks as the New York Jets offensive line coach from 2002-2005. He then joined the New Orleans Saints staff as the offensive coordinator during the team's post-Hurricane Katrina resurgence. From 2006-2008, the Saints placed in the Top 4 in total offense every year, coming in first in 2006 and 2008.

He was hired as the head coach of Syracuse University in 2009. He spent four seasons with the Orange and posted a 25-25 record. He was also 2-0 in bowl games.

The Bills hired Marrone in 2013 and he produced a 15-17 record in two seasons. When the team was sold to Terrance and Kim Pegula, Marrone activated the opt-out option in his contract in 2014.

He resurfaced as the Jaguars assistant head coach/offensive line coach in 2015. He served in the position until he was promoted to interim head coach in December.

Photos: Doug Marrone through the ages

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye or "Like" his page on Facebook for more Jaguars coverage.