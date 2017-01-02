Bills GM Whaley: 'It starts with me'

Jul 30, 2016; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley looks on from the field after the first session of training camp at St. John Fisher College. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Konezny, Mark Konezny)

ORCHARD PARK, NY (Democrat & Chronicle) -- Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley said the team's 7-9 record this season was "not good enough" and that "it starts with me" in an afternoon news conference from the team's facility in Orchard Park on Monday.

Whaley, who was alone at the podium, said he was representing owners Kim and Terry Pegula, team president Russ Brandon and the football department Monday afternoon.

"You are what your record says you are and we are 7-9," Whaley said. "We have to get better in every aspect."

Whaley said the team's search for a head coach will be different than the previous two that he has been involved with as he will lead the search. Whaley was an assistant general manager when Doug Marrone was hired in 2013 and the team used a committee approach when Rex Ryan was hired in 2015.

"I have full confidence in myself and the process that we have in place," Whaley said.

Despite reports that interim coach Anthony Lynn has the inside track to secure the job permanently, Whaley insisted that "it will be an open search" for the Bills' next head coach. Whaley confirmed that the Bills have reached out and requested an interview with Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin. Whaley said there is not a timetable for hiring the head coach.

"You don't want to rush to make a decision like this, you want to make the right decision," Whaley said.

He also said that Ryan spoke to team owner Terry Pegula on the phone privately last Tuesday before the team made the decision to part ways with Ryan.