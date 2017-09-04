Tyrod Taylor's status for Bills opener up in the air

ORCHARD PARK, NY - As the Bills get ready to host the Jets in their season opener, they're still uncertain as to who will start at quarterback come Sunday.

Tyrod Taylor is still in the concussion protocol after leaving the Bills' third preseason game in the first quarter.

A good sign for the Bills is Taylor did practice on Monday. Players are allowed to practice even when they are in the concussion protocol.

Players are allowed to practice when they're in the concussion protocol. Here's Tyrod Taylor from what the media could see of practice @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/sCVPd4MekR — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 4, 2017

McDermott said Taylor's status for the season opener is "up in the air" because he's still in the concussion protocol.

With any starter it gets to a point in the week where you have to say "hey, we're going to have to go one way or the other" but we'll cross that road when we come to it at this point," head coach Sean McDermott said Monday morning. .

If Taylor is not ready to go, rookie Nate Peterman will have to step in against the Jets.

"He is ready. When you look at what he's done throughout the preseason we're extremely confident in Nathan. I expect he's only going to continue to get better," McDermott said.

Third-stringer T.J. Yates is also still in the concussion protocol along with Taylor.

The Bills also signed Joe Webb on Monday so they now have four quarterbacks on the roster with only two healthy.

