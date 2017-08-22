Tyrod Taylor's embracing another challenge

Jun 13, 2017; Orchard Park, Buffalo, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass during mini-camp at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - Up until this point in the preseason, Tyrod Taylor hasn't had a consistent group of wide receivers. Injuries are a big part of it then his top target, Sammy Watkins, gets traded and the latest shakeup is Anquan Boldin's retirement.

But Taylor is embracing yet another challenge.

"Of course it's not the best scenario but we have a team full of playmakers still. Those guys would have just added to what we have but we have to keep chipping away one day at a time," Tyrod Taylor said.

"Tyrod’s been around this league a long time as well, so Tyrod knows that you adjust. Tyrod, just like the rest of our football team, is extremely resilient. He’s adapted over the course of his career and he really embraces those types of situations, if you will," head coach Sean McDermott explained.

On the bright side, newly acquired wide receiver, Jordan Matthews, is working his way back from a chest injury. He's now practicing on a limited basis and the Bills say he is on track to return for week one.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV