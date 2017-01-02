Jan 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) sits on the sidelines out of uniform before the game between New York Jets and Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dennis Schneidler, Dennis Schneidler)

ORCHARD PARK, NY- Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor said Monday that he wasn't happy the starting quarterback job was taken from him for Sunday's season finale against the Jets.

As the Bills cleaned out their lockers Monday morning, the usually soft spoken quarterback said a number of times that "the starting job was taken from me."

"Definitely disappointed with how it went down. Definitely wasn't the best move in my opinion, but in this case, my opinion doesn’t matter. s far as how it was handled, theres a business side to this thing, I knew that. As far as the commitment for a long-term contract, definitely I would want that here, but like I said, I'm not sure what that decision is after last week."

Taylor said he spoke with Bills general manager Doug Whaley who told him it was a "business decision" to sit him for the final game of the regular season. Taylor said he thought it showed the team lacked confidence in him.

"That’s fair to say. That’s what it showed. That’s what I think it showed. But at the same time, the conversation wasn’t detailed enough to know if that was the case or not. Hopefully we can have that conversation this week … maybe it’ll be clearer what the direction is moving forward."

As far as injuries are concerned, while Taylor hasn't missed any practice time he's been on the Bills injury list for weeks with a groin injury. Taylor plans on getting a second opinion later this week to see if he needs surgery.

Taylor said that decision is about getting better not his contract. He added as far as his contract is concerned and the Bills picking up his contract option "that's up to them. I feel I've done enough as far as my play to be the starter here. "

In other items from around the locker room: Safety Aaron Williams hasn't decided on if he'll try to play again. Williams season ended when he was leveled by a cheap shot from Miami's Jarvis Landry.

Running back LeSean McCoy says he believes that interim head coach Anthony Lynn is the right man for the job because "he holds everyone accountable and hopefully he gets the job."

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore did not speak to the media.