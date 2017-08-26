WGRZ
Tyrod Taylor leaves preseason game with concussion

WGRZ 7:56 PM. EDT August 26, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD- Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor has left the game against the Ravens with a concussion.

Taylor escaped the first pass rusher but the second one tackled him for the sack and when he brought him down Taylor banged his head on the field. Bills trainers rushed to Taylor who got up immediately. 

However he has entered the NFL's concussion protocol.  

Nathan Peterman replaced Taylor at quarterback. 

 

 

