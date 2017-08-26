Aug 26, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan)

BALTIMORE, MD- Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor has left the game against the Ravens with a concussion.

Tyrod Taylor's head hit the ground hard on this play. Walked off with trainers and is in the concussion protocol. @WGRZ #Bills pic.twitter.com/uV7zkEh1zV — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 26, 2017

Taylor escaped the first pass rusher but the second one tackled him for the sack and when he brought him down Taylor banged his head on the field. Bills trainers rushed to Taylor who got up immediately.

However he has entered the NFL's concussion protocol.

Nathan Peterman replaced Taylor at quarterback.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV