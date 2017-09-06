Tyrod Taylor cleared from concussion protocol, will start vs. Jets

Aug 26, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - Bills' quarterback Tyrod Taylor has cleared the concussion protocol and will start this Sunday in the season opener against the Jets.

"When you get cleared from the concussion protocol that's the first step and an indication to me of where he is from a medical standpoint," head coach Sean McDermott said.

"Then it's the dialogue of 'Hey, are you feeling good?' from a human standpoint that interaction. And then as a player you go out and watch him execute, certainly we'll continue to do that and to this point he's done a good job with that," McDermott explained.

Taylor practiced on Monday even though he was still in the concussion protocol. Players are still allowed to practice while in it.

He suffered the concussion in the Bills' third preseason game at Baltimore in the first quarter.

