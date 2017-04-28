Tre'Davious White brings versaility and character to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY - One of the biggest areas of need for the Bills is at cornerback and they addressed it in round one of the NFL Draft by picking Tre'Davious White.

"I can tell this town is passionate about their Bills and I’m looking forward to making their time a little more easier and helping this franchise get the ball rolling with this new coaching staff," Tre'Davious White said.

Head coach Sean McDermott preached picking players that fit his scheme but also guys with high character. You can check box of those qualifications off with White.

"I just feel like my versatility is above all. I was a guy to shadow number one receivers at LSU the last two years if need be and also, I play inside and outside. My junior year, we had a defensive coordinator in Kevin Steele that had a package for me to play safety. So my versatility and my ability to move around in the defensive backfield is definitely an asset," White explained.

Instead of declaring for the draft after his junior year, White went back to LSU to accomplish something more than just a football dream, a college degree.

"I wanted to become a more complete player and I wanted to mature as a person. I knew last year as a 20-21 year old that I wasn’t ready for the lifestyle of an NFL player. I wasn’t going to be able to balance the two, so I needed that extra year to just enjoy myself with my friends and just maturing as a player and also as a player and then get the opportunity to get my college degree – that was something that I’ve always wanted to do," White said.

"Inspire and motivate" were also two words White used during his introductory press conference on Friday. He wants to be a role model for other kids. And speaking of kids, White is expecting his first child this week.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV