Tracking Bills roster cutdown

ORCHARD PARK, NY — More than 1000 NFL players will be cut today as part of the league's mandatory cut-down period.

The Bills have until 4 p.m. Saturday to trim its 90-man roster down to 53 players.

While the team hasn't made any announcements about cuts, here's a list of players who have reportedly been let go by the team.

Quarterback

QB Keith Wenning (via ESPN's Mike Rodak)

Running backs

RB Jordan Johnson (via agent Brett Tessler)

Offensive linemen

LT Cameron Jefferson (via Rodak)

OL Greg Pyke (via The Buffalo News' Kimberley Martin)

Wide receivers

WR Dez Lewis (via Martin)

WR Brandon Reilly (via The Batavia Daily News' Nick Wojton)

WR Daikiel Shorts (via Rodak)

WR Jeremy Butler (via Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson)

Tight ends

TE Rory Anderson (via Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot)

Defensive linemen

DE Ian Seau (via Rodak)

DT Nigel Williams (via Rodak)

DT Marquavius Lewis (via Rodak)

Linebackers

LB Carl Bradford (via Rodak)

LB Jacob Lindsey (via Rodak)

Defensive backs

CB Bradley Sylve (via The News' Martin)

S Shamiel Gary (via Rodak)

S B.T. Sanders (via Draft Diamonds, confirmed by Rodak)

S Adrian McDonald (via Rodak)

S Joe Powell (via Rodak)

