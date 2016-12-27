Timeline: Buffalo Bills coaches since 1998

Marv Levy is a Bills legend. After he left, though, it's been a revolving door of guys who (except for one) couldn't get the Bills into the playoffs. In reverse order, here's a list of Bills coaches since Levy left in 1997.

ANTHONY LYNN, 2016-

Record: 0-0

Lynn started the 2016 season as the Bills’ running backs coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator after Greg Roman was let go after a Week 2 loss to the Jets. Lynn is known as a coach who can develop a strong running game and the Bills lead the NFL in rushing through 15 games this season (2,562 yards, 5.5 yards per attempt and 170.8 yards per game). He will make his debut as interim head coach on Jan. 1 against the New York Jets.

REX RYAN, 2015-2016

Record: 15-16

The bombastic former coach of the New York Jets came to western New York, promising to “build a bully,” but it was his defense that got pushed around in big games throughout his tenure with the Bills. After starting his second with a 4-2 record, the Bills went 1-3 in December and Ryan was dismissed on Dec. 27 – three days after Miami rallied to beat the Bills for a 34-31 overtime win that eliminated Buffalo from the playoffs.

DOUG MARRONE, 2013-14

Record: 15-17

Russ Brandon was given full power by Ralph Wilson at the start of 2013 and his first hires were Marrone and GM Doug Whaley, and he promised a forward-thinking, cutting-edge organization with fresh blood. Instead, it was more of the same. ... Like others before him, Marrone couldn't overcome the play of QBs EJ Manuel and Kyle Orton, even though his defenses were the best in Buffalo since the Mularkey tenure. ... Led Bills to first winning season since 2004.

CHAN GAILEY, 2010-12

Record: 16-32

A successful offensive coordinator in the NFL and as college head coach at Georgia Tech, plus a respectable two-year stint as head coach of the Cowboys, Gailey lost his first eight games in 2010 and never really recovered. ... He was plagued by three of the worst defenses in team history, ultimately his undoing, along with more sub-par quarterback play from Ryan Fitzpatrick.

DICK JAURON, 2006-09

Record: 24-33

Marv Levy was hired to replace general manager Tom Donahoe as GM, and his hand-picked choice was Jauron, previously the head coach of the Bears (1999-2003). ... Like other Bills coaches, he was plagued by insufficient play at quarterback between J.P. Losman and Trent Edwards. ... Conservative style did not endear him to fans, nor did three straight 6-10 seasons. He was fired nine games (3-6) into 2009 and replaced on an interim basis by Perry Fewell, who went 3-4 the rest of that year.

MIKE MULARKEY, 2004-05

Record: 14-18

Donahoe's second and last head coach hire led the Bills to their last winning season (9-7) prior to 2014. That team won six in a row and would have earned a playoff berth if it hadn't lost the final game at home to the Steelers. ... The 2005 team underachieved badly, and when Donahoe was fired at the end of the season, Mularkey, uncomfortable about his future with a new boss coming in, quit.

GREGG WILLIAMS, 2001-03

Record: 17-31

Was hired by Donahoe after a successful run as defensive coordinator in Tennessee. ... His first team was awful (3-13), but the arrival of QB Drew Bledsoe was the key to an 8-8 season in 2002. ... Offense was terrible in 2003, and after a 6-10 record, he was fired.

WADE PHILLIPS, 1998-2000

Record: 29-19

Was Levy's defensive coordinator before being promoted to replace the future Hall of Famer. ... Guided the Bills to playoff appearances in 1998 and 1999, though they lost both games, to Miami and Tennessee. ... Endured the quarterback controversy between Doug Flutie and Rob Johnson. ... Finished 8-8 in 2000, and when he refused to fire special teams coach Ronnie Jones, Ralph Wilson fired him.