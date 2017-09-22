The Bills will be without Marcell Dareus and Cordy Glenn Sunday. Shaq Lawons will play. Stu Boyar has that story.

The Bills will be without Marcell Dareus and Cordy Glenn against the Broncos. Shaq Lawson will play. Stu Boyar has the story.

WGRZ 5:32 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories