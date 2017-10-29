The Bills discuss their win over the Oakland Raiders.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Opportunistic Bills rout sloppy Raiders, 34-14Oct 29, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
Trump denounces Russia investigation 'witch hunt' as…Oct 29, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
-
Quarter-by-quarter breakdown of 34-14 Bills winOct 29, 2017, 1:04 p.m.