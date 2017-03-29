Terry Pegula: McDermott and Whaley get along

(From left to right) Bills owner Terry Pegula, Head Coach Sean McDermott, Bills Owner Kim Pegula, General Manager Doug Whaley (Photo: WGRZ)

Terry Pegula has spoken.

It happened late Tuesday in Phoenix where the NFL owners’ meetings are taking place, a venue where most NFL owners find time to speak with the media, though Pegula opted not to do that last year when the meetings were held in Boca Raton, Florida.

Pegula did grant one-on-one interviews to The Associated Press and The Buffalo News in the past several months, but this was the first group session he has permitted since he answered questions at Rex Ryan’s grand coronation press conference in January 2015.

Naturally, the first topic broached was the rumored friction that, according to a CBS Sports report, has already built up between general manager Doug Whaley and new head coach Sean McDermott. Pegula’s answer was predictably short and did not hint at any adversity.

“We just spent (Tuesday) afternoon working together, the three of us,” Pegula said. “Those guys get along great. They've been making some key decisions and they work well together.”

As an example, he referenced the work that went into bringing back quarterback Tyrod Taylor on a more team-friendly contract. “That was Doug and Sean working very diligently, digging up everything, directions we could go and what not and the decision was unanimous that we bring Tyrod back with the new contract and we're all happy with that,” Pegula said.

Pegula then flatly denied reports that Whaley may be let go after the draft, and that McDermott has some candidates from his past in mind as potential replacements. “I don't know where that report came from; it's erroneous,” Pegula said.

Since Whaley’s disastrous press conference the day after the regular season ended, which basically turned the Bills into a national laughingstock for more than a few news cycles, he has been muted by the organization. He did not speak to reporters in Phoenix, he did not speak at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier this month (most GMs speak at both events), and he reportedly will not be present for the Bills' annual NFL Draft luncheon, where, in the past, the team GM and other personnel men in the organization have discussed prospects.

Pegula has entrusted McDermott to handle all media events, and the owner said Tuesday, “Well, it's a lot simpler to have one spokesperson for the organization. And when we sat in our coaching interviews this last go around, we talked to all of the candidates — and Doug was in those meetings — that we wanted a coach who could be the face of our organization and that could step into that role.”

As part of this transition, the Bills replaced longtime public relations Vice President Scott Berchtold with Derek Boyko, a Kenmore, Erie County, native who had been the top PR man for the Philadelphia Eagles and knew McDermott from when the coach was an assistant under Andy Reid. Also, the team has reportedly hired a media consultant to help the Bills’ improve their organization-wide image. That man, Gerry Matalon, is a former talent coach for ESPN, and he will likely work with coaches, front office execs, and players.

Pushing further the agenda of unity at One Bills Drive, Pegula said when it comes time to pick players in the draft, “It's going to be a group effort. It's just like everything else most businesses do in their life. If somebody feels more strongly about something than somebody else, then maybe you lean in that direction.”

Pegula, who like 30 other owners voted in favor of the Oakland Raiders moving to Las Vegas, was asked about the Bills’ stadium situation, and he admitted it is not a topic on the front burner.

“The state just got through with a rather expensive renovation on the stadium,” Pegula said of the 2014 upgrades at New Era Field. “I don't think it's our place to make demands and ask for things right now. We have a lease on our stadium until 2023 and we're looking forward to the football season and not talking about stadiums.”



Last year at the owners’ meetings, several owners remarked that the Bills need a new stadium sooner rather than later, and Commissioner Roger Goodell hinted that the franchise needs to start moving along its effort. In Phoenix, Pegula said, “That hasn't been discussed in any detail. Everybody knows we're new owners. We're a smaller market in the league, so we just need to be happy with what we have right now with our stadium and call it home. Let me make it clear that when I bought the Bills I said, 'I don't want to be talking about a stadium for the next nine years.' I haven't thought about any of that stuff.”

