STS to Saturday For Bills Dolphins Preview

BUFFALO, NY- Sports Talk Sunday will be seen on WGRZ-TV on Saturday December 24 at 12:30 pm..
The show will air just before the Bills Dolphins game. Its the final home game of the regular season for the Bills.
WGRZ-TV sports director Adam Benigni and Bucky Gleason and Jerry Sullivan from the Buffalo News preview the game.
The Bills are 7-7 with two games remaining in the season. The Dolphins haven't won in Buffalo since 2011.
