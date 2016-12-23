STS to Saturday For Bills Dolphins Preview

Dec 18, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at New Era Field. Bills beat the Browns 33-13. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

BUFFALO, NY- Sports Talk Sunday will be seen on WGRZ-TV on Saturday December 24 at 12:30 pm..

The show will air just before the Bills Dolphins game. Its the final home game of the regular season for the Bills.

WGRZ-TV sports director Adam Benigni and Bucky Gleason and Jerry Sullivan from the Buffalo News preview the game.

The Bills are 7-7 with two games remaining in the season. The Dolphins haven't won in Buffalo since 2011.