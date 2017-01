Jan 13, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula (left), head coach Sean McDermott, owner Kim Pegula and general manager Doug Whaley (with football) after a press conference at AdPro Sports Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

BUFFALO, NY- Friday afternoon the Bills introduced their new head coach Sean McDermott.

The Sports Talk Sunday Crew shares their impressions of the Bills new head coach.

Join WGRZ-TV Sports Director Adam Benigni and Buffalo News Bills beat reporter Vic Carucci along with Buffalo News Columnists Bucky Gleason every Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on WGRZ-TV.

(© 2017 WGRZ)