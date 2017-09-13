Sean McDermott makes his return to Carolina

Sep 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the second half against the New York Jets at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - There are no shortage of storylines in the Bills' week two matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane make their return to Carolina to face the team the left nearly eight months ago.

"It'll probably be a little different just so soon in our process here. Just back in that stadium, seeing the people that I just left not too long ago. Just from the human side, that will be a little different. But you know I'm focused, our team is focused. We've had great meetings this morning and our focus is really getting ourselves to continue to grow," head coach Sean McDermott told Two on Your Side's Stu Boyar.

McDermott spent six seasons as the Panthers defensive coordinator so he's familiar with quarterback Cam Newton and the challenges he presents.

"He was MVP of the league a couple years ago for a reason and I had a front row seat to watch him on a day to day basis and watch his strengths. The size, the speed, the power, the arm strength so that's what we're up against," McDermott explained.

Other connections to Carolina include fullback Mike Tolbert, wide receiver Kaelin Clay and quarterback Joe Webb.

