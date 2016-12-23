Sal Preview's Bills Dolphins Game

Dec 18, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan reacts to his team scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at New Era Field. Buffalo beats Cleveland 33 to 13. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

By Sal Maiorana Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

ORCHARD PARK — We all have more important things to occupy our minds during Christmas week, so in the spirit of not contributing to the exploding of my head or yours, rather than lay out the road map for how the Bills can cash in on the 1 percent chance they have of making the playoffs, I’m going to keep it simple.

If the Bills lose to Miami on Sunday at New Era Field, obviously they’re toast. However, even if they win, if Baltimore goes into Pittsburgh and defeats the Steelers, it’s over for Buffalo. Or, if the Bills win but both Tennessee (at Jacksonville) and Houston (home vs. Cincinnati) win, the Bills are out.

So, should incredibly good fortune shine upon the Bills and everything goes their way this weekend, we’ll reconvene here next week and break it all down game by game. My sense is that it probably won’t be necessary, but hey, if ever there’s a time to believe, it’s Christmas.

First things first; the Bills have to beat the Dolphins, so here’s my preview of the game:

1. Which running back will have the biggest day? Jay Ajayi has been a nice story for the Dolphins, and he was the primary reason why Miami rallied to beat the Bills back in October when he rushed for a career-high 214 yards. However, he’s been pretty quiet lately. Ajayi has 890 rushing yards in his breakout second NFL season, but 529 came in a three-game stretch (he had 204 against the Steelers, and after the Buffalo game, went for 111 against the Jets). In the six games since, he has averaged just 60 yards, though Miami has still won five of those games. LeSean McCoy has been a stud all year, far and away Buffalo’s best and most important player. He has 1,129 yards and 13 total touchdowns. He was hurt going into the first Miami game and played barely two quarters, gaining only 11 yards. He’s healthy now, and if the Bills can get him revved up, and the defense can put the clamps on Ajayi, the Bills' chances of pulling the upset increase dramatically.

2. Is Matt Moore really that good? Miami’s starting QB, Ryan Tannehill, is done for the year thanks to a knee injury so Moore — the ultimate backup survivor — has been thrust into the starting role. In his debut, he torched the Jets last week for 283 yards passing and four touchdowns. Is Moore really that good? Of course not. The guy had thrown 30 passes since the end of the 2011 season, the last time he started an NFL game. The Jets long ago quit on this season, but the Bills have not and they will be much better equipped to deal with Moore and Miami’s receivers, particularly if the pass rush turns it up and the Buffalo safeties don’t implode.



3. Does anyone care that Mario Williams is back in town? I didn’t think so. Williams tanked his final season in Buffalo and was unceremoniously cut in a salary cap move, and the Dolphins signed him. He’s been a stiff most of the year and his snap counts have been far below what they ever were in Buffalo. Last week against the Jets he didn’t even show up on the stat sheet, and for the season, he has started only five games and has 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Perhaps he’ll be energized by his return to Buffalo; then again, it would be asking too much of Mario to actually care.

and Out

There’s no reason to think the Bills will lose this game. Whenever the Dolphins come into Buffalo late in the season, I never get the sense that they’ll be competitive in the cold and wind. Miami has been the hottest team in the NFL in winning eight of its last nine games, but if you dig a little deeper, you see it isn’t as impressive a run as you might think. Granted, they won the games, but the only truly signature win they had was the very first one, at home against Pittsburgh. Since then, they’ve beaten the Bills, Jets, 49ers, and Cardinals at home and the Chargers, Rams, and Jets on the road. Not one of those teams is going to the playoffs, and the only game they lost was to the Ravens, a possible playoff team, by the lopsided score of 38-6. The Bills were awful on defense in the first meeting, but they talked all week about the corrections they have made which should go a long way toward limiting Ajayi’s effectiveness. If Tyrod Taylor, playing in perhaps his final game at New Era Field, has a solid game and balances the offensive attack, the Bills can get it done. MY PICK: Bills 23, Dolphins 19.



By the Numbers

66.0 – Percentage of time the Bills have scored a TD inside the red zone, third-best in the NFL behind Tennessee and New Orleans.

2 – Seasons in which the Dolphins have had a 1,000-yard rusher (Jay Ajayi) and a 1,000-yard receiver (Jarvis Landry). The only other time was 2011.

276 – Career receptions by Jarvis Landry, a new NFL record for most catches in a player’s first three years in the league.

Talking points



CB Nickell Robey-Coleman on the cheap shot by Jarvis Landry that injured Aaron Williams in the first game: “We definitely can’t let him get us out of our game. We have to play our game. He’s just one guy that made a move that real professionals wouldn’t make at that time, but as far as the game, we got to come out and stay focused on trying to get a win. Things were just getting good for us on that back end with Aaron back there. From that standpoint, I feel like he took one of our guys away from us.”

RB LeSean McCoy on the Rex Ryan rumors: “There’s so many things that he gets blamed for that’s out of his control. I think as players, we need to step up as men and be accountable, be mature. There’s certain things that happen during the course of games that he’s not out there playing.”

OG Richie Incognito: “I think last time we went down to Miami, the offensive line didn’t play well enough for us to win that ballgame. I think it’s on us up front. We’re a talented group up front. They’re doing really good on third down, leading the league on third down and that’s on us. We’ve got to run the football, find rhythm and protect Tyrod (Taylor) and give him the opportunity to throw the ball down the field.”



Quote to Note

“That’s not what any receiver is looking for. Every receiver is looking to have six, seven, eight catches, 100 yards, but for me, I just put it on film. I used to get mad when coaches tell me that, like just leave it on film, but I think that everybody who watches film will see that at certain times I’m getting open.” – WR Sammy Watkins on catching just one pass for 10 yards last week against the Browns.