Jan 26, 2017; Mobile, AL, USA; North squad wide receiver Zay Jones of East Carolina (7) runs the ball against inside linebacker Connor Harris of Lindenwood (16) during Senior Bowl practice. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Andrews-USA TODAY Sports

ORCHARD PARK, NY - Two Bills rookies were missing from Thursday's OTAs, wide receiver Zay Jones and quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Second-round pick, Jones is out after spraining his knee in an earlier practice. He is now listed as "week-to-week". Peterman is in Los Angeles at the NFL rookie premiere and will be back with the Bills next week.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV