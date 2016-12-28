WGRZ
Rex Ryan spotted at Target

December 28, 2016

BUFFALO, N.Y. - One day after being fired as Head Coach of the Buffalo Bills, Rex Ryan was spotted at a Buffalo area Target.

Former Chanel 2 Anchor and Reporter Mary Friona saw Ryan and snapped some photos.

 


