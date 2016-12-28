Rex Ryan spotted at Target

BUFFALO, N.Y. - One day after being fired as Head Coach of the Buffalo Bills, Rex Ryan was spotted at a Buffalo area Target.
Former Chanel 2 Anchor and Reporter Mary Friona saw Ryan and snapped some photos.
I guess #Rex has lots of time to shop these days. #target #rexsighting #bills #billsmafia @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/1LHHwpAohl— Mary Friona-Celani (@maryfriona) December 28, 2016
Because I'm stalker-ish. Lol #Rexsighting #target #shopping #bills #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/jUYDFZBUzb— Mary Friona-Celani (@maryfriona) December 28, 2016
