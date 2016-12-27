Rex and Rob Ryan fired from Bills

ORCHARD PARK — Rex Ryan came to Buffalo full of bluster and boast, proclaiming himself as the man who was going to end the Bills’ unfathomable playoff drought, which in January 2015 stood at 15 years.
Rex was going to build a bully, the kind of team that no one was going to want to play against. The No. 4-ranked defense he inherited would become No. 1, just you wait and see. Playoffs? Of course the Bills were going to make it.
“I’m not going to let our fans down,” the bombastic Ryan said the day he was introduced as the Bills’ head coach, two weeks after Doug Marrone had quit. “I’m not going to do that. I know it’s been 15 years since the Bills made the playoffs. Well, get ready man, we’re going. We’re going. Am I guaranteeing a Super Bowl and all that? I’ll tell you what I will do; I will guarantee the pursuit of it. Through hard work, through preparation, we’re going to see how many teams match our work ethic, and all that.”
Well, two years later, Bills fans are let down, way down, not to mention aggravated, and now they have to saddle up for another bumpy ride as the Bills — yet again — will hit the reset button after announcing Tuesday that Ryan and his brother, Rob, have been fired.
Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will serve as head coach when the Bills close their season Sunday in New York against the Jets. It was also announced that general manager Doug Whaley - who has had a hand in hiring the last two Bills head coaches - will lead the search to find Ryan's replacement, a strong indication that Whaley's job is safe.
Owner Terry Pegula released a boilerplate statement that read, “I spoke with Rex earlier today and we mutually agreed that the time to part ways is now. These decisions are never easy. I want to take this opportunity to thank Rex for all his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward. Kim and I and our entire Bills organization share in the same disappointment and frustration as our fans, but we remain committed to our goal of bringing a championship to western New York.”
Rex is walking out of town with his tail between his legs, having never backed up any of his big talk. The Bills won just 15 of the 31 games he coached; they tacked on two more years to their postseason drought; their defense got much worse as the players never bought into, nor understood, Ryan’s complex scheme; and while no one ever questioned the work ethic of Ryan or his players, it was clear the Bills were not a well-prepared team, and they were often an out-coached team on game days.
It would be tough to argue against the point that the franchise is further away from the pursuit of a Super Bowl than when Ryan arrived.
Ever since the Bills blew a 24-9 lead in Oakland on Dec. 4, Ryan’s seat began to boil. That was a destructive loss, and when the Bills’ defense was trampled by Le’Veon Bell and the Steelers the following week and the Bills fell to 6-7, there was little doubt Ryan would be let go at the end of the season.
The fact that it happened before Sunday’s season finale could be for a number of reasons:
• It gives Lynn — rumored to be a serious candidate to become the next head coach — a chance to get a game under his belt in that role.
• The Bills can also, if they choose, start their process of finding the next coach, and the name of Tom Coughlin continues to circulate.
• Or, it may be because Rex said Monday that he planned on starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor against the Jets, even though the Bills have been eliminated from playoff contention.
That one deserves some consideration. The Bills are in a tricky predicament with Taylor because there’s a clause in the ill-advised contract extension they gave him last year that states if Taylor suffers an injury in 2016, and is still injured in March when the Bills have to decide whether to pick up an option that guarantees him $27.5 million in salary and bonus in 2017, Taylor would receive all of that money whether he’s on the team or not. And all of it would count against their 2017 salary cap.
As the head coach who’s trying to win as many games as possible, Ryan wanted Taylor to play because he is the best quarterback on the roster. However, after watching Derek Carr of the Raiders and Marcus Mariota of the Titans suffer severe injuries last weekend, it’s likely the Bills don’t want to risk putting Taylor on the field in New York and would rather play EJ Manuel.
Taylor was a quarterback Ryan craved and it was on his recommendation that the Bills sign him as an unrestricted free agent after four years serving as Joe Flacco’s non-playing backup in Baltimore. Taylor went on to win the Bills’ starting job, but his inconsistent play throughout Ryan’s two seasons played a role in Buffalo’s failure to make the playoffs.
However, it was Ryan’s under-performing defense that ultimately was his undoing.
Combining all 31 games he coached and comparing it to the rest of the NFL over that span, the Bills rank 23rd in yards allowed per game, 15th in points allowed, 21st in yards allowed per play, 30th in yards allowed per rush, 15th in net yards per pass attempt, 29th in sacks per pass attempt, 20th in third-down conversion rate and 24th in red zone conversion rate.
In 2015, Ryan said one big problem was he tried to meld former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s 4-3 scheme with his 3-4 and it didn’t work, so this year, he promised he would run the true Ryan defense.
The results were no better. Buffalo ranks 19th in yards allowed (358.9), 15th in points allowed (23.2), 23rd in third-down defense (41 percent), and 28th in rushing yards (133.5). The 2016 defense has given up 61 rushes of 10 yards or more, third-worst in the NFL, and it has allowed 30 pass plays of 25 yards or more, tied for 20th in the league.
Interestingly, there hasn’t been much early reaction from Bills’ players — who are off Tuesday — on Twitter. The only player who has weighed in is defensive lineman Leger Douzable, who had also played for Rex in New York. He fired off a series of tweets that included:
“We let Rex down as players. Smh” and “I’m tired of people talking about the 17-year drought; REX was here for 2 of those years; hard to build a winner if the coach changes every two years.”
Douzable is a stand-up guy, and he’s right on both counts. The players did let Ryan down, and Ryan is responsible for only two of the non-playoff years. Should he have been given a third year to get it right in Buffalo? Perhaps, but the body of work to date simply hasn’t been good enough, certainly not up to the standards Ryan laid out himself in his very first press conference.
The day he came to Buffalo, Ryan said he felt this was his final chance to be a head coach. “I had one more shot to be a head coach, and I have to get it done,” he said. “And I understand I won’t have another opportunity and don’t want another opportunity. This is the shot that I want.”
Ryan fired his shot. And then he got fired.
