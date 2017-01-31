Rex Ryan breaks silence

For the first time since his firing in Buffalo, Rex Ryan is speaking out. In an interview with Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Ryan, who's never failed to be candid, opens up about his firing and feelings towards the Bills.

The article quotes Ryan as saying, "I don't wish them bad will. I don't. But I don't wish them luck, either. I'll be honest: I don't wish them good luck. I don't wish them bad luck. I just don't wish them luck. I wish the Jets luck."

Ryan was fired with three years left on his contract and told Mehta, "I'm really not that bitter and maybe that $15 million is one of the reasons."

And speaking about his Bills themed truck, Ryan said, "I stripped that damn truck the day I got fired."

Ryan begins a new job with ESPN on Sunday as an analyst for Sunday NFL Countdown before the Super Bowl.

