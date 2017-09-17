Return man Brandon Tate among Bills inactives

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Brandon Tate #15 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball as Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets defends during the second half on September 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2017 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE – The Bills are apparently going to go with Kaelin Clay as their primary return man Sunday afternoon and when they take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brandon Tate, who has been Buffalo’s return man since last year, is inactive for the game, as if running back Joe Banyard, linebacker Jelani Jenkins, tight end Khari Lee, offensive linemen Vlad Ducasse and Conor McDermott, and defensive tackle Jerel Worthy.

Clay joined the Bills Sept. 2 when the Bills traded cornerback Kevon Seymour to get the speedy Clay, a player familiar to coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. He did not play in last week’s season opener.

Worthy continues to battle a concussion and has not practiced since the regular season began.

Jenkins, who was signed off waivers Tuesday, has not had enough time in the system to contribute and thus won’t play Sunday.

The weather is sunny and warm, with a temperature in the mid-80s and no threat of rain.

