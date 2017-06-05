Report: Phillips kicked officiating crew out of Bills' facility over Music City Miracle

Wade Phillips (1998) (Photo: WGRZ)

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Wade Phillips has a new book out, and it has some good stories about his time in the NFL, as well as when he was with the Bills.

The book, Son of Bum, was written by Phillips and Buffalo News Sports reporter Vic Carucci

According to NBCSports.com, an officiating crew went to Buffalo to review rule changes with the Bills' staff. Among the examples they used, was the Music City Miracle game.

“All of a sudden, one of the first plays to appear on the screen was the Music City Mistake,” Phillips writes in the book. “They didn’t just show the play, but they also said it was an example of ‘why we’ve got good officiating’ in the NFL. I couldn’t believe it. None of us could. . . .

“That really made me mad. Every coach in that room was fuming. As far as I was concerned, our meeting was over. ‘Turn it off!’ I said. ‘We don’t want to see that. First of all, it’s wrong. And for you to sit there and say it’s right is wrong. You need to get out of here right now.'”

The Bills' lost that 2000 Wild Card playoff game against the Titans.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM