Jan 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel (3) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ- It was a tough day all around for the Bills against the Jets Sunday afternoon.

The Jets crushed the Bills 30-10. The Bills quarterbacks were horrible. EJ Manuel was 9 for 20 passing for 86 yards. He didn't throw a touchdown pass and he wasn't intercepted. He missed too many throws that must be made to succeed in the NFL including what would have been a certain touchdown to a wide open Charles Clay late in the second quarter. Manuel was sacked twice and lost a fumble. There's no reason to believe he will be back with the Bills.

Cardale Jones started and played the entire fourth quarter. He was not impressive. Jones finished 6 for 11 for 96 yards and an interception. He was sacked once in his NFL debut.

If the Bills wanted to get an idea of their depth at quarterback behind Tyrod Taylor, they did. Its thin.