Pridgen calls out Bills over rookie tour

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo City Council President Darius Pridgen is calling out the Buffalo Bills for not showing rookie players other places around Buffalo and WNY.

The Buffalo Bills hosted the tour to give new players an idea of what Buffalo has to offer.

The rookies were taken to see Niagara Falls, New Era Cap Company in downtown Buffalo and the Naval and Military Park.

Pridgen posted on his Facebook page Wednesday night that he was "fuming" that the Bills did not take the players to the African American Heritage Corridor, or to any east side food establishments, businesses or churches.

Since his original post, Pridgen followed up with a video saying the Buffalo Bills contacted him and told him they would work with him in the future other areas for the tour.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Bills via email for a statement. A Bills spokesperson did not release an official statement, but did say he had a good conversation with Pridgen.

