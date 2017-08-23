Penalties remain a huge problem for the Bills. Stu Boyar reports bringing officials to practice can only help.
Stu Boyar reports on the Bills bringing officials to practice. The Bills hope it helps them reduce the number of infractions they are called for each week.
WGRZ 4:17 PM. EDT August 23, 2017
