Nathan Peterman promoted to second-string QB

Aug 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) throws a pass for a touchdown during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

PITTSFORD, NY - After an impressive NFL debut, Nathan Peterman was promoted to the second-string quarterback, passing T.J. Yates on the depth chart. Peterman will now back up Tyrod Taylor in the Bills' second preseason game at Philadelphia.

"He’s done a good job, he really has. This is a rookie quarterback that is in the development phase of his career, and he’s done a nice job. He did a nice job in the game, I thought he’s handled the additional reps well, and we need to continue to develop Nathan," head coach Sean McDermott said.

Peterman was solid in his first NFL game action against the Vikings last week. He capped off a 79 yard drive with a touchdown pass to Dez Lewis.

"Confidence comes with reps and from the game just getting out there, knowing you can do it and seeing that is definitely a confidence booster," Nathan Peterman explained.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV