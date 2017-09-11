McDermott briefly celebrates first win but already focused on Carolina

Sep 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles shake hands following the game at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - Sean McDermott does a good job of not showing his emotions or letting them get the best of him. He usually downplays big situations and getting his first win as an NFL head coach was no different.

"It feels good to be 1-0, it really does. I'll be human for a second, it feels good to be 1-0," McDermott said on Monday.

After that, he said the focus is now on their next opponent, the Carolina Panthers. McDermott downplayed his return to Carolina as well but acknowledged his time there.

"I really appreciate the time that I spent there, great people around that organization, and it’ll be a huge challenge for us to go down there, it’s their home opener. But I also know the work we have to put in this week, so that’s where my focus really is right now," McDermott explained.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV