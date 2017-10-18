Matthews to Practice, Remains Day to Day

Oct 8, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott stands on the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

ORCHARD PARK, NY- Sunday afternoon the Bills host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1-pm at New Era Field. There's still no official word out of Tampa who will start at quarterback, Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott did say Wednesday morning that wide receiver Jordan Matthews has been cleared to practice, but that he remains day to day. McDermott added that its possible Matthews could play Sunday against the Bucs.

McDermott also said that left tackle Cordy Glenn will fully participate in practice with the Bills today. EJ Gaines and Leonard Johnson will be limited in practice.

Asked what he liked about just signed wide receiver Deonte Thompson McDermott said "I like his speed."

Kickoff Sunday is scheduled for 1-o'clock.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV