Marrone miffed when asked if he'd leave Jags like Bills

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone walks the field before an NFL Football game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - Doug Marrone has once again landed a permanent head coaching job in the NFL. After leaving Buffalo in 2014, Marrone became the Jaguars' offensive line coach and then took over as interim head coach last month.

Now, he has the full time gig in Jacksonville, it begs the question, would he leave the Jaguars like he did the Bills? One reporter asked Marrone just that in his introductory press conference on Thursday.

To no one's surprise, Marrone was not pleased. Watch his response in the video player above.

(© 2017 WGRZ)