LeSean McCoy trying to recruit Jeremy Maclin

Just two days after the Kansas City Chiefs unexpectedly cut Pro Bowl wide receiver, Jeremy Maclin, LeSean McCoy wasted no time in reaching out.

McCoy said at his charity softball event in Rochester on Sunday, "I've already The two spent time together with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 to 2014.

Tyrod Taylor also said he has reached out to Maclin to help the "recruiting process".

