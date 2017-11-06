Kelvin Benjamin ready to help end Bills playoff drought

ORCHARD PARK, NY - On Monday, Kelvin Benjamin met with the media for the first time since he was traded to the Buffalo Bills. He admitted he didn't know much about Buffalo before the trade, but his former teammate with the Panthers and now current teammate, Joe Webb, talked the city up to him.

But even before that, there was a moment that stuck with Benjamin about the Bills.

The Panthers were playing in Tampa and during the game, there was a replay of Brandon Tate's play against the Raiders. The entire team mobbed him after and that's what stood out to Benjamin.

"I looked over at Trai Turner and was like Buffalo's playing, they're playing," Kelvin Benjamin said.

And that's what made him believe they can end the NFL's longest playoff drought.

"The time is now, you can just see the energy changing. You can see how these guys come to work. You can see how they play. You see one guy makes a play and the whole team runs out there on the field. That says a lot," Benjamin explained.

Benjamin was inactive for last week's game against the Jets but is expected to play this Sunday as the Bills host the Saints.

